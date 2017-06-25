NEWS
Man killed by train in Del Mar
One man was struck and killed by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train in Del Mar, the San Diego Sheriff's Department reported Sunday. The collision took place at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, on the bluffs, just north of 13th Street, according to Deputy Marcus Levine and Sgt. R. George. A northbound BNSF train was traveling about [...]
LIFESTYLE
Consignment shop owned by Carlsbad man celebrates 25 years in business
By Jennifer Coburn When you walk into Karen’s Consignment Gallery, you’re going to see a lot of familiar faces. There’s Lee and Dave, who have...
The Modern Hysterectomy: DualportGYN
By NAPS, North American Precis Syndicate Know The Risks Of An Open Or Robotic Hysterectomy (NAPSI)—An estimated 500,000 hysterectomies will be performed in the United States in...
BUSINESS
Using Academic Practices To Improve Your Communications
By NAPS, North American Precis Syndicate (NAPSI)—In today’s fast-paced world, new content is coming out faster than many people can keep up. According to an article...
Air plant “chandeliers” to highlight nature in new pavilion at San...
The San Diego Botanic Garden strives to showcase plants from all over the world, with areas that include a bamboo garden, a dragon tree grove, California native plants, and two inventive children’s gardens, including the Hamilton Children’s Garden. The main feature of the Hamilton Children’s garden is a constructed tree house that hosts many epiphytes [...]
California Chrome listed as morning line favorite for Pacific Classic at Del Mar
California Chrome is the morning line favorite for Saturday's $1 million TVG Pacific Classic at Del Mar in a field also including the champion mare Beholder and Dortmund, the third-place finisher in last year's Kentucky Derby. Oddsmaker Russ Hudak made the 2014 Horse of the Year and North American earnings champion the 8-5 morning line [...]
Comic-Con continues with panels on “Star Trek,” “Aliens” and more
`Star Trek" actor William Shatner received a standing ovation during a Comic-Con panel celebrating the fabled show's 50th anniversary, a broadcast network website said. According to CBS.com, the event also featured a teaser of "Star Trek Discovery," which will be shown on CBS this January, Deadline Hollywood reported. The panel featured Shatner, who portrayed Capt. [...]
Encinitas wins clean energy award
The city of Encinitas has been honored by the Climate Action Campaign with the Agents of Change Award. The Climate Action Campaign is a San Diego-based organization with the simple mission of stopping climate change through policy action. The award, presented April 12 at the NightCAP Annual Awards Celebration event, honors public institutions that move [...]
10 new single-family homes coming to Olde Carlsbad
Lee & Associates, one of the largest national commercial real estate firms, on April 11 said it has completed the sale of 3.13 acres of vacant land in Carlsbad. The property is located at 1833 Buena Vista Way, off of Carlsbad Village Drive and less than one mile from State 78 and Interstate 5 in [...]
Encinitas Street Fair coming soon
It’s time, once again, for the April Encinitas Street Fair. The annual two-day event will be held April 29 and 30. Organized by the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association, the fair will feature more than 450 food, arts and crafts vendors plus four entertainment stages, children’s rides, Bike Valets, and a Beer Garden. The Beer Garden [...]
Gaspar officially sworn in to SD County Board of Supervisors
Former Encinitas Mayor Kristin Gaspar has been officially sworn in to her new job as the Third District Representative on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. Gaspar took the oath of office on Monday, Jan. 9, along with two incumbents who were re-elected, each to four-year terms. Gaspar was sworn in by San Diego [...]